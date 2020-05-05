Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

In line with the directive of the Federal Government to tertiary institutions to resume the academic session by organising online studies for students, Mountain Top University has commenced intensive online lectures for all categories of students.

Mountain Top, a faith-based tertiary institution owned by Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, said it had already begun online lectures two weeks before the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, gave the directive to higher institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor of the school, Professor Elijah Ayolabi, said that the university has a world-class ICT facility that can be compared to any of its kind in any part of the world and can, therefore, effectively offer seamless online lectures.

“It was easy for our university to commence the e-learning immediately all universities were shut down because our ICT facility is world-class. Every student in our university is provided with a tablet that is connected to the internet. In this way, it is easy for them to have their lectures from home.

“Also, our lecturers are adequately trained to be conversant with the use and workability of ICT as a teaching tool. Since the lockdown, lectures have been going on and our lecturers and students have been busy. Besides the physical interaction, I can tell you that our students have not missed anything in terms of their lectures.

“Our students are enjoying the experience. Semester tests and assignments have been given and assessed by the lecturers. Project supervision is ongoing and in fact, all academic activities in the university are in full gear. Although we miss seeing and physically interact with our students and lecturers, as they say, necessity is the mother of invention and I am convinced we have made the most out of a seemingly bad situation,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Federal Government ordered all tertiary institutions to be shut down. As the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) also embarked on strike almost at the same time, the government decided that tertiary institutions commence online lectures.

The Minister of Education gave the directive during talks with 237 Vice-Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts on how to reopen using virtual learning.

He directed all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education to activate virtual learning to enable students continue their studies through digital devices.