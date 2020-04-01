MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a number of initiatives to support the Federal and Lagos Governments’ efforts in ameliorating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

The leading entertainment and media company’s contribution in the fight against Covid-19 includes cash support of N200m and N50m to the Federal and Lagos State Governments respectively, the donation of 10,000 certified test kits to the NCDC, Public Service Announcement Covid-19 prevention tips in English, Pidgin, Ibo, Yoruba and Hausa languages as well as approved inventory worth over N550million, highlighting the NCDC’s Covid-19 Helplines and PSAs on more than 10 channels across DStv and GOtv. The company will also cover the remuneration for engaged creative industry professionals whose productions have been disrupted, with a committed sum of up to N400million.

As seen in the most hard-hit countries, the availability of test kits and supplies for medical personnel have been some of the biggest challenges in fighting the pandemic. The outbreak has also had a direct impact on individual businesses and general economic activities.