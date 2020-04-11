Moshood Adebayo

In a bid to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), has supported the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos, with a donation of medical masks, gloves and other essential supplies

Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mrs Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

She stated that the gesture was to ensure that “the country’s health workers are equipped to discharge their duties without grave risk to themselves”.

A breakdown of the items which were delivered to the Central Public Health Laboratory, Yaba include 5,500 units of Disposable Medical Face Masks, 2,500 units of N95 Respirator and Surgical Face Masks (3M N95 8810/8822), 20,000 units Latex Examination Gloves, 50,000 ml of hand sanitizer, 50,000 ml of antiseptic liquid soap, 100,000 ml of germicide liquid.

Others were 50,000 ml of antiseptic lotion, 8 Infrared Red Non-contact digital thermometers and 47,500ml sodium hydro chloride liquid among others.

“This donation will ensure enhanced healthcare delivery to patients and will help strengthen the centre’s fight against the virus, as the rest of the world, is dealing with the unprecedented COVID 19 pandemic. We commend doctors, nurses, pharmacists and all the healthcare workers who have emerged as the real heroes of the times.

“We believe it is important that the designated centres currently located in the eight states with major airports, should be prepared to safely manage patients with designated holding/isolation areas before they are transferred to treatment centres,” she said.

The MMF, she hinted had for over two decades, intervened in humanitarian response and disaster relief and management.

“As a not-for-profit organization, the foundation is committed to improving the living conditions of Africans by contributing to the reduction of poverty, elimination of conflict, and promotion of self-reliance and development.