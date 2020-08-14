Laide Raheem, Abeohkuta

Mosques reopened on Friday in Ogun state with Juma’at services held in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Religious centres which were shut down as a result of coronavirus over for months ago, had been announced reopened on July 29 by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Some mosques visited by our correspondent during the Friday congregational prayer, showed that Muslim faithful turned out impressively to pray.

At the Kobiti Central Mosque, Abeokuta, worshippers complied with COVID-19 protocol such as wearing of face masks and observing social distancing

It was further observed that, worshippers had performed ablution before coming to the mosque, in compliance with the directive of the state government.

Similarly, hand sanitizer, soap and infrared thermometers to check the temperature of the faithful at the entrance of the central mosque, were also provided.

The Chief Imam of Egba land, Sa’ad Alade Bamigbola, in his sermon at the Kobiti Central Mosques, thanked God for witnessing the first Friday of reopening the mosques after months of lockdown.

He enlightened the worshippers on the preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Bamgbola further admonished the worshippers to follow all the directives of the government in reducing community spread of the virus.

The Wakil Muslumi, Yoruba Land, Edo and Delta, Iskeel Awwal, hailed the state government for measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus, urging Islamic adherents to adhere to all the government safety directives on Covid-19.

He also urged Muslims to use the reopening of the mosques as an opportunity to pray for the country, and also the end of the pandemic.

At the Ibara Housing Estate Mosque, all the safety protocols were observed.

A banner with the inscription “No Mask, No Entry” was hung at the entrance of the mosque to prevent worshippers, without face masks from entering the mosque.