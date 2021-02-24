Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha visited Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma and appealed to Imolites and Nigerians in general not to resist the COVID-19 vaccination when inoculation commences.

He said Nigeria is expected to receive the NAFDAC approved vaccine before the end of the month and that any form of resistance would not be good for the people.

The SGF said NAFDAC had approved AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine for use in Nigeria and that the administration of the vaccine would be to the benefit of Nigerians.

Mustapha said: “COVID-19 is real and records show that over 110,000,000 people have been infected in Nigeria and it will not be easy to defeat the pandemic if Nigerians do not adhere strictly to the preventive measures of wearing of nose mask, maintaining social distancing, washing their hands, using alcohol base sanitisers and avoiding traveling when not necessary.”

Mustapha appealed to Nigerians to discard the conspiracy theory surrounding the vaccine and advised them to do the needful “because the virus has destabilised the entire system and economy of the whole world.”

The SGF further used the opportunity of the visit to commend Governor Uzodimma for the good works he is doing in the state, especially in road infrastructure and urged him to continue undeterred.

Governor Uzodimma thanked the SGF for finding time to stop by and briefed him on the efforts his administration has been making to deal with the pandemic.

The governor also thanked President Muhammad Buhari for all the support he has extended to the state anytime he sought for his intervention.