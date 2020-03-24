Against the backdrop spread of the deadly Coronavirus (Convid-19), the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has announced the closure of its national secretariat and annex offices for two weeks.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday and signed by its President General, Adewale Adeyanju, also announced the postponement of its national executive council meeting.

The statement read: “Today, March 24, 2020, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria held a combined meeting of its National Administrative Council (NAC) and Central Working Committee (CWC) to deliberate on issues of national interest.

“Amongst the issues discussed is the current COVID -19 pandemic which has brought many governments to a standstill and lockdown. We note that the Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered a restriction of movement of people to reduce contact and spread of the disease. Consequently, social gathering of more than twenty people at a time has been banned and such sundry methods put in place.”

According to the statement, in cognizance of overnment’s directive to restrict movement of people and goods, and to further safe guide the lives of our members, MWUN announce the closure of its national secretariat and its annex offices for the first instance of two weeks starting from March 25, 2020.

“However, skeletal essential services will still be offered the general public. In this same vein we also announce the indefinite postponement of our National Executive Council meeting, which had earlier been billed for March 27, 2020. We regret any inconvenience these decisions may cause our stakeholders. Lastly, we wish to announce the recent promotion of Erazua Oniha, as Deputy Secretary General – Education, Research and media.”