Nollywood actor, Chigozie Atuanya has recalled his embarrassment moments on movie set.

The father of one told Inside Nollywood that since the lockdown was eased, most actors who resumed production have been sick. “A number of actors have been sick and at the same time trying to cope with work. I’d advise we should be very careful no matter who comes around us. I remember the movie I shot before I got ill. I had issues with the actor playing alongside me. When he came close to me, I noticed a chunk of saliva coming out from his mouth, which splashed on my face. It gave me a concern. I did not sleep throughout that day because I felt I had done something wrong.

“We should be very careful with who we play with because most times we think we don’t get close to each other. No matter how you want to shout and get it right while acting, we should know our limits. Throughout that day, I wasn’t myself. I felt something had gone terribly wrong,” he explained.