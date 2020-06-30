Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Parakoyi of Ibadanland and billionaire Chairman of Modandola Group, Bode Akindele, who donated N100 million to support Oyo and Lagos states as well as the Federal Government to fight COVID-19, is dead.

His death came barely 24 hours after Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo State was buried in Ibadan.

Akindele, who is the ‘Baba Ijo’ of Methodist Church Nigeria, Agbeni Cathedral, Ibadan, Oyo State, had donated N25 million each to Oyo and Lagos states to fight COVID-19, while he also donated N50 million to the Federal Government to fight the same cause.

The octogenarian was said to have died in Lagos, yesterday. But the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

It was gathered that he invited all his family members home for lunch on Sunday and had hours of discussion and fond moments with them. He was said to have died at about 5a.m., yesterday.

Akindele owned a large business empire under the Modandola Group, with headquarters in the United Kingdom, and engages in maritime business, property and real estate, manufacturing, investments, finance and flour milling.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde has described his death as a great loss to Oyo State and indeed, Nigeria, describing him as a worthy elder statesman and someone, who was genuinely interested in the well-being of others.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying Akindele contributed, in no small measure, to the growth of the state and his community.

The governor also commiserated with his family, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the entire people of Oyo State, praying that the good Lord should grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.