Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), has announced the postponement of the entrance examination into the Air Force Military School (AFMS) and Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS) Jos earlier schedule for April 4 to

May 16.

The postponement according to NAF, Director of Public Relations

and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, is in compliance with precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Daramola in a statement issued in Abuja, said, “This is to inform parents/guardians of candidates that applied for admission into the Air Force Military School (AFMS) and Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS) Jos that the entrance examination, which was earlier scheduled for 4 April 2020, has now been tentatively rescheduled to hold on 16 May 2020 in compliance with precautions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.”