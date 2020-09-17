Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to deliver oxygen to some COVID-19 isolation centres in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The beneficiary hospitals include the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital isolation centre, the Department of State Services isolation centre, among other isolation centres in the FCT.

The gesture is aimed at supporting the Federal Government efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the globe.

The oxygen is to ensure a steady supply of oxygen to NAF fighter pilots, NAF medical centres and government hospitals across the country.

Known as the Liquid Oxygen (LOX) plant, and located at the 103 Strike Group(STG), in Yola, Adamawa State, the plant, established in 2017, has the capacity plant also has the capacity of producing 1,000 litres of oxygen every 8 hours, which is in excess of the demand of the service. It also has the capacity of producing liquid and gaseous oxygen, in addition to nitrogen and gas needed for aircraft maintenance.

The idea of building the LOX plant was conceived in 2016 by the Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar to tackle the perennial difficulty being experienced in the supply of LOX for use by NAF fighter pilots, who need it on a regular basis for high altitude operations