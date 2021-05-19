By Doris Obinna

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it is granting conditional emergency use authorisation for Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for prevention in people from 18 years of age.

NAFDAC Director General, Mojisola Adeyeye, who disclosed this, yesterday, said, after a thorough evaluation, the NAFDAC Vaccine Committee concluded that the data on the vaccine were robust and met criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.

“The data also show the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks thereby supporting the manufacturer’s recommended use. Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is the third recommended in Nigeria for preventing COVID-19.”

Explaining the efficacy of the Janssen vaccine, Adeyeye said it is administered as a single dose.

“Results from a clinical trial involving people in the United States, South Africa and Latin American countries found that Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was effective at preventing COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age.”