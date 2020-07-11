Okwe Obi, Abuja

Executive Director of Abuja-based Winners Laboratory Medical Diagnostic Research Institute, Dr. Jacob Abdullahi, has urged the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to consider local herbal remedies that can help stem the spread of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria.

Dr. Abdullahi, who has a herbal remedy for HIV, Winnicure, and has been listed with NAFDAC since 2004, claims the local decoction, if given the opportunity, can help in the treatment of Coronavirus.

Said Abdullahi: “Winniecure works as an anti-viral agent. It works against different viruses; not only for Human Immuno-deficiency Virus. It is used to treat Hepatitis B and also, Hepatitis C and we have seen that most viruses, when you use Winniecure, the virus is eliminated from the blood because the mechanism of action of Winnicure is determined to eliminate any foreign particle from the system. It also helps as an antibiotic to work against bacteria because people that have diseases; whether bacteria infection or any kind of infection and the disease refuses to go, that is what we call drug-resistance infection. It is just like somebody who has staphylococcus and has been taking antibiotics for 10 to 15 years and the staphylococcus refuses to go. So, when you administer Winnicure herbal drug in that regard, the person will respond positively. You take Winniecure just for a period of time (and) that is why we need to understand that even with Coronavirus, Winnicure can help treat patients because we have seen proof.”

Abdullahi also added that his Institute has, since May, written to NAFDAC, to grant emergency approval for the product; in the management of Coronavirus.

“We have applied to NAFDAC for emergency approval. Besides, we have been working with NAFDAC as far before 2014. But our product was registered in 2004 as a herbal drug which we have been using for HIV and other diseases. NAclaimed can also help treat those infected with Coronavirus.

“We have been working with NAFDAC. Their officials visit and go through our files from time to time. At least, within three months, they visit our factory and make inputs,”he added.