Doris Obinna

In a bid to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has announced its support for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) via a reduction in registration fees, and assisted e-registration through NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS).

It disclosed that the support is instituted as palliative and in furtherance to compliance with the executive order on the ease of doing business and in response to the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement signed by the Director General, NAFDAC, Prof. Christiana Adeyeye, the MSMEs palliative programme will run concurrently in the six geo-political zones, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Lagos State.

She said: “Zero tariffs would be offered to first 200 micro and small companies to register their products from the launch day and 80 percent reduction in tariffs for the registration of micro and small enterprises products for a period of three months. Waivers would be given on administrative charges for late renewal of expired licenses for products of micro and small businesses.”

She encouraged the micro small enterprises within the MSMEs to take advantage of these laudable incentives to massively embark on e-registration of their products. She enjoined the industry to support NAFDAC by adhering to the Agency’s laws, regulations and guidelines in the course of doing business to ensure quality standards and safety.