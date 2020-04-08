Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force investments Limited (NAFIL)has begun the mass production of face masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the national effort curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) country.

Managing Director of NAFIL, Air Commodore Uche Nwagu, who made this known in an interview with Daily Sun in Abuja, said the company started the production in response to the scarcity of items to the public and frontline medical personnel.

He said that NAFIL has distributed these items to all Nigerian Air Force (NAF) hospitals across the country for use by its medical personnel.

The production of the items which are being manufactured at the NAFIL tailoring workshop in Port Harcourt, where they also produce flying suits and overalls for its personnel, started two weeks ago.