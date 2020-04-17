Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) has donated various medical items to the Lagos State government to aid the fight against COVID19.

Speaking at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Ikeja, where donations of 100 pieces of Overall Protective (Personal Protective Equipment), 1,500 pieces of hand sanitisers, 43 packs of masks were made, the Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development of NAHCO, Mr. Saheed Lasisi, said that the ground handling company supports the government’s effort in containing the virus and lauded the measures taken so far, saying it has helped in reducing the rate of spread in Nigeria.

His words: “The government has really done well in tackling the pandemic and as a responsible company, we decided to give our own little token to support. To those people who still think the pandemic is a gimmick, I think they are ignorant or intend to play politics with it. This is not a joke. If something has affected over two million people around the world with about 130,000 deaths, it shows this is not a joke, but real. So, everyone should go back to the drawing board, listen to our government and play safe. People should stop playing games with ignorance, it won’t lead us anywhere.”

Lasisi explained further that the company would also expand its Corporate Social Responsibility to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the coming days, stressing that it would further donate more items to the Lagos State government to boost its performance in fighting the virus. He appealed to Nigerians to adhere strictly to the directive of the government, citing Italy and Spain as some of the nations where the pandemic has caused grave havoc as a result of non-adherence to government guidelines and rules.

“You should know that the number one industry that this thing would affect is aviation. If aircraft don’t fly, no one in the industry makes any money, which means about 90-95 per cent of our revenues would be eroded. Even, after the pandemic, before you start having the kind of numbers that you used to have, it may take three months or six months. We all know year 2020 will not be a good year for all of us financially. We just hope this pandemic will be over so that we can go back to our usual business,” he said.