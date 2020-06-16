Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing COVID-19 palliatives to tertiary institution students in the state.

Joining NANS in the commendation is the Archbishop, Enugu Province, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma and other dignitaries at the distribution of the NANS COVID-19 palliatives held at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu recently.

They described the governor’s gesture as an evidence of his kind heartedness and a demonstration of his quality leadership which has a human face, hence he remembered students that were stranded at their various hostels in the state due to the lockdown.

Speaking at the event where 500 bags of rice, 500 cartons of noodles and 1000 nose masks were distributed to 15 tertiary institutions in the state, the chairman, NANS COVID-19 Committee Enugu State, Comrade Monday Ani said the students would forever be grateful to Ugwuanyi.

He said that the governor who donated N2 million to NANS for the palliatives had placed Enugu State at the first position nationwide in the area of palliatives to students, “as no governor supported NANS in their states like the way Governor Ugwuanyi did and from the reports we received, he is the highest donor. We are proud of him and pledge our loyalty to his administration.”

On beneficiaries of the palliatives, he said, “We went to several lodges on campuses and we discovered that many students couldn’t travel not because of the lockdown but because they don’t have money to travel home and some have been crying of hunger as a result of the pandemic.”

He said that the palliatives which were handed over to the Students Union Presidents of the institutions must get to the identified stranded students.

Archbishop Chukwuma, who was specially invited by NANS while thanking the governor for remembering the students also commended Comrade Ani who coordinated the exercise for his hard work and sincerity of purpose.

Said he: ‘’I commend the Enugu State Government for remembering the students with this palliatives. It is one of the great things he has done because some of these students are already stranded and are hungry. I pray to God that they will share it with peace and behave well and do their best to become better students.