From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the Ogun State government to give students in the state top priority in the vaccination of residents against COVID-19.

This appeal came on the heels of the readiness of the state to receive its portion of COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government and onward distribution to the various primary healthcare centres across the state.

The Chairman of the NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JJC), Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon, in a statement in Abeokuta, yesterday, called on Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, to consider the vaccination of students from all levels in the state as an urgent assignment.

The student body insisted that aside from the aged, frontline workers and government officials, students should be considered among the vulnerable in the society “and as such, their vaccination must be considered a top priority”.

According to Simeon, since many tertiary institutions are yet to fully resume academic activities, prioritizing vaccination for students would enable them to resume full academic activities.