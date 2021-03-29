From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) is to empower 5,810 widows and wives of soldiers with seed money to start and grow their businesses.

The grant, according to the wife of the Chief Of Army Staff, Mrs Fati Attahiru, is made possible through the Federal Government NIRSAL COVID-19 palliative where funds are provided for small and medium scale entrepreneurs to boost their businesses.

Mrs Attahiru, who is also the president of NAOWA, stated this when she led members of the association on a visit to the COAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru at army headquarters,Abuja over the weekend.

To ensure adequate and judicious utilisation of the funds, the NAOWA president said she would embark on series of intensive training programmes by the second quarter of 2021 to equip beneficiaries with the necessary knowledge needed to go into whatever business they want to engage in so as not to fail.

She pledged to upgrade and standardise all NAOWA schools, colleges, vocational centres and businesses with state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology(ICT) laboratories and functional library for children to have access to all they needed to stand tall amongst their peers.

Receiving the delegation, Gen. Attahiru, commended members of the association, who he said, have supported their husbands in taking care of the homefront while they are in the war theatre and promised the support of the army to the association.