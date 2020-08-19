Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

AHEAD of schools resumption, the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa in Nasarawa State has invented a ventilator with pulse system capable of dictating and providing life support to patients of COVID-19.

The institution has also invented a Dis-Infectant tunnel mechanically operated, mass produced sanitiser, face masks and hand washing machine in line with the COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Rector of the institution, Dr Abbdullahi Alhassan Ahmed, disclosed this while briefing journalists shortly after accessment of facilities in the Institution to ascertain the level of preparedness for the school resumption, reinstated the institution’s determination to ensure the safety of the students.

According to him, the Polytechnic has also produced a 10 KVA Solar Car Park with 9,600 Mega Watts powered by 10 kilo watts inverter to power the electrical, electronics department for effective and efficiency of the department among others.

“We have mass produced hand washing machines with special features to dispense hand sanitiser, build a standard isolation centre in readiness of an out break of COVID-19 or any other disease in the school.

“As you can see the school is well prepared for student’s resumption, with what we have on ground to curtail sudden out break of COVID-19 or any other disease” he said.

“The mass production of accessories needed to cutail the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the World will be distributed to classes and various departments”, the Rector declared.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Education, and the Governing Council for the enable support they accorded to the institution to succeed.