From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State government has said it has flagged off the second phase of covid-19 vaccination as they have also received an Altra Modern Cold Equipment for vaccine preservation from the federal government.

Receiving the Altra Modern Cold Equipment for Vaccine Preservation at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, DASH, yesterday, Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba Yahaya who Flagged off the Second Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency for supporting the state with the Equipment.

He further said the first phase was successful as all the doses brought were exhausted but he however, assured that the hitches that were experienced during the first phase have been taken care of to give way for a more successful exercise this time around.

He therefore urged all the people of Nasarawa State to seize the opportunity to come and take the vaccination.

Also speaking, representative from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency Pharmacist Chenenye Ekpemezo, who handed over the Refrigerator said the equipment is very effective with negative temperature for proper preservation of the COVID vaccine, adding that 79,926 thousand Moderna vaccine and 7,216 thousand Astrazeneca vaccine was brought in to Nasarawa State with the Astrazeneca meant for those who have taken the first dose of same vaccine and the Moderna for those who haven’t taken at all.

While fielding questions to journalists, Mr. Dadi Dantim Mullah, NAFDAC Coordinator, Nasarawa State, said, all vaccines imported have been confirmed and he assures the public of its safety, also encouraging the public to come and take the vaccine.