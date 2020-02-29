The Nasarawa State Government has tasked residents to maintain personal and environmental hygiene to avoid being infected with infectious diseases such as Coronavirus, Lassa fever among others.

Musa Ibrahim, State Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources made the call on Saturday in Lafia, while addressing newsmen after the February environmental sanitation exercise in the state.

He urged the public to keep their surroundings clean and regulary wash their hands with soap and water and use hand sanitisers.

The commissioner also threatened that the government would henceforth, hold residents responsible for the blockage of drainage within their areas.

“If we discover that drainage in front of your house or shop is blocked, we will hold you accountable.

“So, you must not dump refuge in the drainage in front of your house or shop and do not allow anybody to do so because we will hold you responsible once we discover it is blocked,” the commissioner added.

He expressed delight with the level of compliance with sanitation exercise, adding however, that the government would strengthen the capacity of the inspectors to enhance efficiency.

The commissioner said that over 100 people were apprehended and prosecuted by Mobile Courts across the state for violating the sanitation laws.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmed Yahaya, Commissioner of Health in the state had on Friday, announced that a response teams had been set up to check the outbreak of COVID-19 and curtail its spread in the state.

NAN also reports that every last Saturday of the month had been set aside for environmental sanitation in the state. (NAN)