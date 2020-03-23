Chinyere Anyanwu

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) has postponed its 18th MSME International Conference and Exhibition originally scheduled to hold yesterday and today in Owerri, Imo State.

This, according to a statement from the body, is owing to the recent coronavirus pandemic currently making waves across the globe and in compliance with directives from government on social distancing, in addition to the closure of the Owerri airport on Friday.

The statement said, “we appreciate numerous corporate organisations that have put in their full weight behind this year’s summit and exhibition. We are watching the situation and will announce a new date for the summit in due course.

“We hereby express our sincere apologies for the inconvenience that this postponement might have caused our corporate sponsors, partners and members.”

The summit/exhibition, which would have attracted major stakeholders, captains of industry, as well as participants from all walks of life, was themed, “Positioning Nigerian MSMEs for African Continental Free Trade Agreement Opportunities”.