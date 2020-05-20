Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) has donated COVID-19 response items worth N2.5 millions to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to enable contain the community transmission of deadly coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The items donated include 100 cartons of alcohol based hand sanitizers, cartons of face mask, and other relevant items that would help break the community transmission of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

National President of the Association, Ahmad Muhammed Yabagi, who presented the items to NCDC officials in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the intervention was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards the fight against COVID-19.

He disclosed that quite a number of Polytechnics in Nigeria and some industrial research institutes have come up with designs and productions of various types of machines ranging from soap, water sanitizer dispenser, ventilators, among others, in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

He, however, reaffirmed the commitment of the research institutions to continuous research on better ways to handle the pandemic and stop further spread of the virus among Nigerians.

“In the light of this, we will like to solicit the support of NCDC and Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to collaborate and encourage polytechnics with funding to enable it produce the machines in large quantity for distribution to hospitals and health care facilities across the country,” he appealed.

The Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who was represented by NCDC’s Director of Administration, Yakubu Abdullahi, received the items on the behalf of the organisation.

He appreciated NATE for such kind gesture and assured them that the items donated would be evenly distributed to the end users to enable them enhance their hygienic lifestyle.

He, thus, encouraged other organizations to join the fight by supporting them in any little way they can, insisting that government intervention alone cannot win the war against COVID-19 but with the support of all Nigerians.