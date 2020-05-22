The National Hospital Abuja (NHA) says no COVID-19 patient is being detained in the hospital.

Mr Tayo Haastrup, Deputy Director and Head of Information and Protocol for the hospital, said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Haastrup said that more than 35 patients were admitted at various times and 27 of them had been discharged successfully.

According to him, the only patient, who refused treatment, stayed beyond 45 days remained asymptomatic.

“All our patients were discharged within three weeks of admission, following treatment with their full cooperation and in line with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol on case management.

“We want to make it clear to the public that no patient is being detained in the hospital,’’ he said.

Haastrup said that with the review of protocol for isolation with the Ministry of Health and NCDC, it was agreed that patients, who remained asymptomatic beyond 45 days, could be allowed to go home on self-isolation.

He said that with such review, a repeat test could be done after five to 10 days, to confirm if the patient has become negative.

He said that the hospital would continue to support the government in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Haastrup also advised the public to abide by the laid down rules and guidelines by the National Committee on COVID-19 to avoid further spread of the infection in the community. (NAN)