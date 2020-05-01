Okey Sampson, Aba
A native doctor and who was arrested by the COVID-19 task force team in Aba, Abia state for not wearing a face
mask in public has said he decided not to put on the mask because
Coronavirus was not a threat to him.
The native doctor whose name could not be immediately ascertained,
while protesting his arrest for contravening the extant laws on the
use of face mask in the state, told members of the task force that he
was on his way to an important assignment.
When asked why he was not wearing a face mask, he said he was a native
doctor and as such, Coronavirus was not a threat neither has it power
over him.
He said he was not afraid of the virus and boasted that he can treat
patients if they are brought to him.
While protesting as he was led to the canopy of the mobile court for
prosecution, the native doctor said, “This is my father’s land. This
is my father’s land oh. Someone will be going on his way and you
people will be subjecting him to abuse.
“What you people are doing now has repercussions,” he warned the task
force in Igbo, adding, “Look at my neck,” pointing to the strings of
the beaded necklace he was wearing, “the virus has no power over me
nor is it a threat to me”.
When asked why he was not wearing face mask, the young man responded,
“I’m telling you that I’m a native doctor. I don’t have problem with
diseases. I will treat your Coronavirus. You people are insulting your
ancestors. You’re insulting the god of Igbo land”, he warned
When he was offered hand sanitizer to apply on his hands, he rejected
it, saying, “I don’t need that thing, adding that “If others are
afraid of diseases, I am not afraid of them”.
