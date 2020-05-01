Okey Sampson, Aba

A native doctor and who was arrested by the COVID-19 task force team in Aba, Abia state for not wearing a face

mask in public has said he decided not to put on the mask because

Coronavirus was not a threat to him.

The native doctor whose name could not be immediately ascertained,

while protesting his arrest for contravening the extant laws on the

use of face mask in the state, told members of the task force that he

was on his way to an important assignment.

When asked why he was not wearing a face mask, he said he was a native

doctor and as such, Coronavirus was not a threat neither has it power

over him.

He said he was not afraid of the virus and boasted that he can treat

patients if they are brought to him.

While protesting as he was led to the canopy of the mobile court for

prosecution, the native doctor said, “This is my father’s land. This

is my father’s land oh. Someone will be going on his way and you

people will be subjecting him to abuse.

“What you people are doing now has repercussions,” he warned the task

force in Igbo, adding, “Look at my neck,” pointing to the strings of

the beaded necklace he was wearing, “the virus has no power over me

nor is it a threat to me”.

When asked why he was not wearing face mask, the young man responded,

“I’m telling you that I’m a native doctor. I don’t have problem with

diseases. I will treat your Coronavirus. You people are insulting your

ancestors. You’re insulting the god of Igbo land”, he warned

When he was offered hand sanitizer to apply on his hands, he rejected

it, saying, “I don’t need that thing, adding that “If others are

afraid of diseases, I am not afraid of them”.