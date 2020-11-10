Natures Gentle Touch has introduced a new range of hand wash products into the market as part of the company’s efforts to help in the continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mr Chijioke Anaele, General Manager Natures Gentle Touch, the new products come in three variants; Coconut, Aloe Vera and Ocean Breeze, that cleanses, moisturises and refreshes the hands.

To fight COVID-19 virus, the company acknowledges that safety lies in the hands, hence the need for their proper washing, under running water or sanitizing of hands when one does not have access to soap and water, Mr Anaele noted.

In 2011, the company introduced Herbal blend Anti- Bacterial Hand Sanitizer, specifically designed to instantly cleanse hands and kill 99.9% of germs, without water.

Mr Anaele revealed that Natures Gentle Touch Hand Wash and Hand Sanitizers can be used anytime, anywhere: while in the cars, offices, handbag, picnics, nappy change, travel, sports and so on.

He urged Nigerians to continue to follow the guidelines given by health officials and ensure frequent sanitizing, hand washing and social distancing, to effectively fight the pandemic.

Introduced in 1997, Natures Gentle Touch is a personal style brand that uses scientific approach and natural ingredients to provide hair, scalp, hygiene and beauty care solutions.