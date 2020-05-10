Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There is anxiety in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State after a Naval Rating who tested positive to COVID-19 escaped from the treatment centre in the town.

The patient was being treated at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara.

He was said to have violently threatened his care givers and others at the centre with knife to pave way for his escape.

Insiders said had been pleading with those in charge of the centre to allow him go out to smoke India hemp continuously for five days before his escape but the officials denied him.

He was said to have turned violent on Saturday afternoon as a result of the continuous denial to have access to his Indian hemp.

To show that he meant business, the patient was said to have pulled a knife with a threat to stab anyone who stood on his way.

As a result of his weapon, everyone at the hospital stayed back as the Naval Rating made his way out of the centre to unknown destination.

Source at the hospital said they have not seen him since he left on Saturday.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr. Charles Aniagwu confirmed it, saying that the state government has alerted the Naval authority on the development.

Aniagwu expressed hope that the authority would bring him back to the centre to enable him complete his treatment, adding that government was concerned about the health of all residents and indigenes of the state.