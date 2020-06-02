Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has distributed palliatives to two communities in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), to cushion their sufferings occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The distribution of the palliative which is also part of activities lined up to mark the 64 Anniversary celebrations of the service, took the navy to Kuje and Jiwa communities in the FCT.

Items distributed to the villagers included bags of rice, tomatoes, cooking oil, hand sanitizers, face masks, washing soaps and plastic tanks, cartons of indomie, spaghetti among other food items.

In his address at the occasion, the Chief of Nava Staff(CNS), Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, said the donation underscored the navy’s corporate social responsibility and efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the less privileged citizens.

Represented by the Director of Administration, Rear Admiral Jatau Luka, at the occasion, Ibas, said “Due to the prevailing public health environment, arising from the occurrences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of palliative distribution is to members of the public in host communities within the FCT.

He said “This underscores the commitment of the navy to its corporate social responsibility as well as support to the efforts of the Federal Government in mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the less privileged citizens.

“Arising from the foregoing, the navy donated these palliatives to the vulnerable Nigerians residing in Kuje and Jiwa communities. The navy reiterates its commitment towards sustaining cordial relationships with our host communities.”