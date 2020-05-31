Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Central Naval Command (CNC) of the Nigerian Navy, Yenagoa Bayelsa State has donated various food items as palliatives to Agudama-Epie community, Yenagoa Local Government Area to cushion the effect of the hardship being encountered over the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Central Naval Command, Real Admiral Shehu Garba who donated the food items stated that the gesture was part of activities marking its 64th year’s anniversary.

According to him the food item which includes bags of rice, beans, yam, and other food items were part of efforts to meet the community needs at this difficult time of COVID- 19 pandemic.

Garba, said the COVID- 19 has restricted people from going about their normal businesses, resulting into a lot of hardship to many Nigerians, including the poor and the less privileged.

His words “The current lockdown in Bayelsa State has been a difficult time to many, especially those who live on daily earnings from small businesses due to inability to go about business activities in the past week.

“Many households are faced with lack of food and other basic requirements in their homes. Taking into cognizance of this unfortunate development, the Nigeria Navy, under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibasa, directed the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable communities as part of the 2020 Nigeria Navy anniversary celebration.

“This is to compliment similar efforts geared towards easing the hardship being experienced by Nigerians due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID- 19.

“In the spirit of togetherness which the Nigerian Navy is well known for, my staff and I are here to mark Navy’s 64th anniversary by sharing the little that we have with you at this difficult time.

He urged the community leaders who receive the palliatives on behalf of the community to make sure that the items are share evenly among the vulnerable.

Responding on behalf of the community, Lionel Bestman, who spoke on behalf of the Council of Chiefs, thanked the Navy for the kind gesture, saying the food items will go a long way in alleviating some of their suffering.