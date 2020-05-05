Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the suspension of training of Batch 30 candidates of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday, said the training earlier scheduled for May 8 at Onne, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, is no longer viable.

General Enenche said in the statement:

“The Nigerian Navy has suspended the resumption for training of successful candidates of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 30. The candidates were initially scheduled to commence training at the NNBTS, Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on 8 May 2020. However, this resumption date is no longer feasible in view of the current national efforts at containing the spread of COVID-19.”