Fred Itua, Abuja

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT, has distributed food palliatives to its members who are widows.

Presenting the items to the women, FCT Chairperson of NAWOJ, Stella Okoh-Esene, explained that the palliatives are courtesy of National office of NAWOJ and the Ministry of Women Affairs. She said the items will go a long way in cushioning the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Okoh-Esene urged them to always maintain personal hygiene and health tips against the fight of COVID-19.

Speaking on behalf of the widows, Mrs. Florence Onyeze who represented the wife of former Chairman NUJ Abuja, Mrs. Ehirim appreciated the gesture of NAWOJ and prayed for more blessings on the organisation.

“This gesture will go a long way in helping me and my family at this trying period. We didn’t expect this, but we are grateful to those that have made this happen. God bless you and replenish your pockets,” she said.

Food items distributed include rice, millet, groundnut oil, hand sanitisers and face mask.