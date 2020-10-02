Nigerian Breweries Plc has donated essential supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE) to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, in continuation of its support in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Other items donated included 120 packets of facemasks, 70 pieces of medical gowns, 30 litres of hand sanitizers and 50 cartons of non-alcoholic products.

Speaking during the donation, the brewery manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc (Ibadan and Ijebu-Ode), Mr. Tayo Ogundana, stated that the kind gesture was in line with the commitment of the company to motivate frontline health care workers and equip them to handle infected patients for quick recovery while also halting the spread in Oyo State: “We are proud to continue supporting various stakeholders in the public and private sectors as we collectively work towards preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.”

In his remarks shortly after receiving the items, the Chief Medical Director, UCH, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, described Nigerian Breweries Plc as a kind-hearted organisation that has continually demonstrated immense love and concern for the institution through the numerous support it currently enjoys.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Breweries Plc, through the Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund, recently donated medical equipment worth several million to the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan.