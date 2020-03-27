The Chairman, Ikorodu Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Bayo Akinlade, says the branch will issue a 20 per cent refund of branch dues to any financial member who choose to have it.

Akinlade said that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the branch is mindful of the need of its members and for that reason, has undertaken the refund to any interested financial member of the branch.

The branch’s intention was communicated to lawyers via a notice circulated online.

The notice reads: “We are in difficult times with the COVID-19 spreading rapidly; Our government is taking drastic measures that impact on our economy, health and livelihood.

“As an association, we are not unmindful of the financial situation of some of our members and as Chairman, it is my responsibility to take your welfare into consideration.

“I have, therefore, consulted with the branch’s welfare secretary on how we may do something to alleviate some of the pressures some may be facing at the moment.

“We have thus decided to refund 20% of your respective Branch Dues to you, if you choose to have it.

“This amount is not much but we hope to come up with a better welfare package for those who are really in need at this time.

“Please contact our welfare Secretary for details on how to access your refunds.

“We have also created an opportunity for us to work during this period through our PDSS Initiative, please contact us if you wish to volunteer.

“We have made available a little something for volunteers apart from the opportunity of gaining more clients through this scheme.

“Please, feel free to reach out to me or the welfare secretary for any special needs you may have during this period. Most importantly, stay safe.” (NAN)