Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), said it has observed with dismay, the preponderance of programmes with unverifiable claims targeted at COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBC further said whilst it commended the commitments of broadcast stations for the massive coverage and support to the Federal Government by informing and enlightening Nigerians about the pandemic, it will not hesitate to impose severe sanctions on any station that allows unverifiable claims on its platform.

“Consequently, the commission draws attention to the following sections of the 6th edition of Nigeria Broadcasting Code: 3.4.1(a): The broadcaster shall ensure that every programme is accurate and credible;

“7.1.18: Descriptions, claims, testimonials or illustrations in an advertisement relating to verifiable facts shall be such that can easily be substantiated.

“7.4.10: The broadcaster shall ensure that an advertisement is not broadcast if it contains any offer to diagnose or treat conditions by myth, superstitious beliefs and practice,” the NBC said.

While noting that the 2019 novel coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic, NBC added that no station shall allow its platform to be used to undermine the seriousness of the virus.

“Please note that a broadcast station is responsible for all content that it transmits,” the NBC added.