The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe has donated COVID-19 personal protection equipment to members of the Nigeria Police Force.

The donation which is a continuation of the support of the council to the fight against the virus is to enhance the security of officers and men of the force who are in the frontline in the effort to curb COVID-19 epidemic. Making the donation, Otunba Runsewe commended the gallantry of the police force and their commitment to the enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines.

The NCAC boss also commended the Inspector General of Police for directing members of the force to respect human rights of citizens in the discharge of the COVID-19 duties. He also thanked President Buhari for showing exemplary leadership and commitment to the eradication of the epidemic. The Inspector General of Police who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Mr. Abdulmajid Ali in his acceptance speech thanked Otunba Runsewe and his management team for appreciating the efforts of the Nigeria Police in the fight against the pandemic.

The DIG noted that the donation by NCAC is yet another demonstration of his outstanding commitment to duty and the development of the Nigerian nation.

The DIG appealed to other well meaning Nigerians to emulate the good gesture of the NCAC boss by assisting the police with similar donations.

The items donated by Otunba Runsewe include locally customised face shield, regular face masks made of local fabric and sanitizers, liquid soap, information and communication materials among others. It will be recalled that on April 23, this year, the director general NCAC formally launched the COVID-19 personal protection equipment that was mass produced for distribution to people and institutions in the frontline in the fight against Corona Virus. Runsewe called on members of the public to see the COVID-19 epidemic as a national emergency and urged everyone to join hands with the government at all levels to overcome it adding that God on our side, we will see the end of the epidemic.