Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Sunday, that it has activated the Lagos State Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory and it’s ready for COVID-19 testing.

NCDC, in a tweet, said the activation of the laboratory brings the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to nine.

It added that effort was going on to ensure speedy completion of work on molecular laboratory in Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Jos and Kaduna.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olurunnimbe Mamora, a few days confirmed to journalists that seven new molecular laboratories would soon be added to existing ones to quicken the testing for Covid-19.

He said: “We project that in a few weeks time, seven new molecular laboratories located in Abakaliki, Kaduna, Kano, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt, and Sokoto would be added to the NCDC laboratory network to further expand testing opportunities nationwide.”

Few days ago, NCDC disclosed that Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has entered into a partnership with LifeBank, a healthcare technology and logistics company based in Lagos, to conduct “drive-through” test in order to make it easier for people to get tested and prevent the spread of CoVid-19.

It said that case definition had been expanded, and asked Nigerians whose cases meet the case definition for Covid-19 to register and wait for further directive from the officials.

It, therefore, warned against the invasion of the facility by uninvited persons to avoid further spread of the virus to uninfected persons.

