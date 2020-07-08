The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that 15 persons have died as a result of the Coronavirus disease on Tuesday July 7, 2020 bring the total number of deaths arising from the disease to 669.

The NCDC made the revelation while reporting that Nigeria has also recorded 503 new cases of coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29, 879.

The health agency in a tweet Tuesday night said the 503 new cases were reported in 20 states including Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Enugu, Rivers, Benue, Osun, Kaduna, Kwara, Abia, Borno, Plateau, Taraba, Ogun, Kano, Kebbi, Nasarawa Bayelsa and Gombe .

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

All 36 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.

Confirmed cases of the virus have been increasing in Oyo, Edo, Enugu, FCT, Delta and Rivers.

The 503 new cases were reported in 20 states: Lagos – 153, Ondo – 76, Edo – 54, FCT – 41, Enugu – 37, Rivers – 30, Benue – 24, Osun – 20, Kaduna – 15, Kwara – 13, Abia – 9, Borno – 8, Plateau – 6, Taraba – 5, Ogun – 3, Kano – 3, Kebbi – 2, Nasarawa – 2, Bayelsa – 1 and Gombe – 1.

NCDC said as of the time of reporting there were 17, 012 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 12, 108 had recovered and have been discharged.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease in the country, while Zamfara has not reported any new confirmed case in the past 49 days.

“Till date, 29, 879 cases have been confirmed, 12, 108 cases have been discharged and 669 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC stated.