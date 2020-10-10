The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 151 new Coronavirus (COVID-19), infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

The centre said that the 151 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection to 59,992.

It stated that the cases were reported in nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, but no death was recorded.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,113.

The NCDC said that Lagos state recorded the highest daily infection with 71 new cases followed by Ogun and Kaduna with 26 and 17 respectively.

Other states were Osun (10), Oyo (8), FCT (6), Rivers (6), Plateau (5), Akwa Ibom (1), and Ekiti (1).

The public health agency said till date, 59,992 cases have been confirmed, 51,614 cases have been discharged and 1,113 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

The centre said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said that “Wearing a mask is the first step to protecting yourself and others from COVID-19 under the new normal.

“A face mask must be worn when you are in public or when you are around people who don’t live with you,” it advised. (NAN)