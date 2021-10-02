The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the country as of Oct. 1.

The NCDC said on its website on Saturday morning that the additional 161 infections brought the total of infections in the country to 205,940.

It said 193,812 cases had been successfully treated in the country, while three deaths had been registered as of Oct. 1, putting Nigeria’s total deaths from the pandemic at 2,724.

The Public Health Agency said 161 new cases were reported from 13 states with Lagos reporting 45, Kaduna (32), Ondo (28), Kwara (12), Rivers (11), Edo (8), Ekiti, Niger and Zamfara (5) each, Plateau (4), Nasarawa (3), FCT (2), and Oyo (1).

“Today’s report includes zero cases recorded from Bauchi, Delta, Gombe, Kano, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto States,” it added.

The NCDC said the country had successfully tested three million samples out of over 200 million Nigerians.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The public health agency added that the number of known active cases stood at 9,404, an increase from 9,286 reported on Friday.

However, the agency did not state the percentage of variants of concern made up of the known active cases across the country. (NAN)

