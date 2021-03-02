The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 360 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 156,017.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the 360 infections marked an increase from Sunday’s report of 240 in the country.

It sadly recorded eight COVID-19 deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the country to 1,915.

The NCDC said that the new infections were reported across 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“One hundred and twenty (120) of the new cases were reported in Lagos, 38 in Edo, 25 in Kaduna, 23 cases each in FCT and Imo state.

“Delta had 19 cases, Akwa Ibom and Plateau reported 17 cases each, Rivers had 16, Nasarawa had 15 and Kwara reported 13 cases.

“While Oyo confirmed 9 cases, Ogun had eight, Bauchi and Osun recorded four cases each, Kano and Kebbi confirmed three cases each, Niger had two and Katsina reported one case

The health agency said that 136 people have fully recovered after being treated. They have also been discharged after testing negative to the virus.

The agency stated that those discharged on Monday includes 81 community recoveries in Lagos State and 70 in the FCT managed in line with its guidelines.

It said that there were now 19,909 active cases, roughly a decrease of 247 in the last two days.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continues to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the country has crossed a milestone of 1.5 million COVID-19 tests conducted since the first cases was reported, according to the data released by NCDC.

The country has tested 1,544,008 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020. (NAN)