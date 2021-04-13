The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NAN) has announced 44 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,837.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The agency also reported a COVID-19 related death in the last 24 hours, while the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country stood at 2,061 .

It noted that the new infections were registered from four states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC stated that Enugu took the lead with 22 cases, Lagos 15, FCT 4, Osun 2 and Kaduna 1.

It noted that 70 people were discharged from various isolation centres after testing negative to the virus in the last 24 hours, the total country’s recoveries have jumped to 154,177.

“The discharges today include 40 community recoveries in Enugu State and four community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines,” NCDC noted.

The public health agency said that there were 7,599 active cases spread across the country.

It said that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has appealed to the Muslim Ummah to observe COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols in the spiritual and other activities during the Holy Month.

“Please take measures to stay safe and healthy during Ramadan.

”Wear a face mask. Observe physical distance.Wash hands frequently. Avoiding gatherings and crowded places,” it advised.

NCDC however, urged Nigerians to continue to practice all COVID-19 preventive measures.

The agency added that getting the COVID-19 vaccine did not stop Nigerians from getting exposed to someone who had been infected.

”But, with the vaccination, they will develop immunity that would stop the infection from progressing to the virus,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that between April 5 to April 12, the country has tested 34,997 people.

The country has also tested 1,803,177 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020. (NAN)