Nigeria has announced 452 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the cases in the country to 21,371.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gave the figure on Tuesday night through its official Twitter handle.

The NCDC said that the new cases were from 14 states.

It said that the country recorded seven deaths on June 23.

The NCDC said that Lagos State had the highest number of the new cases with 209 cases, followed by Delta with 37 cases and Ogun – 36, FCT – 22, Abia – 20, Enugu – 16, Bauchi – 15, Kaduna – 8, Ondo -8, Osun – 7, Imo – 3, Benue – 3 and Borno 1.

The NCDC said that as at June 23, 21,371 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the country, with 13,285 active, 7,338 treated and discharged, 117, 569 samples collected and 533 deaths recorded. (NAN)