The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 556 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus rise to 36,663.

NCDC disclosed this on its official twitter handle late on Sunday.

According to it, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is headed toward the 37,000 mark.

Giving an update on coronavirus infections, the health agency revealed that the new cases were reported across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC said that 19 states did not record a new case of the virus in the past 24 hours.

It, however, said that Edo state recorded the highest number of cases with 104 infections.

The health agency added that Lagos state had the second-highest number of cases with 97 infections recorded while the FCT had 70 new infections.

Others are Benue – 66, Oyo – 61, Kaduna – 38, Plateau – 28, Osun – 19, and Akwa Ibom – 14.

Three states – Rivers, Katsina, and Ondo, reported 13 new infections.

Meanwhile, Ogun, Kano, and Nasarawa states recorded six, five, and four cases each while Gombe and Ekiti recorded two cases apiece.

It said only one case was recorded in Borno state.

This brings the total number of cases recorded in Nigeria to 36,663.

According to the NCDC, the records show that 15, 105 persons have been treated and discharged, with 789 deaths recorded so far in the country.

It said the government was working hard to test and treat those who may have been infected with the virus.

It then advised Nigerians to be cooperative and to avoid discrimination against those who have been visited by public health officials.

“They need your support and care,” it said.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to observed physical distancing to help reduce the spread of the virus to others.

“Avoid contact with droplets when an infected person sneezes/coughs.

“Wear a face mask, observe physical distancing, and wash your hands with soap frequently,” it advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the percentage of the new and cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of July 19 stood at -0.149 per cent, while recovery percentage Change stood at -0.452 per cent.

Death percentage change was 0.833 per cent, while recovery rate stood at 41.2 per cent just as death rate notched 2.152 per cent. (NAN)