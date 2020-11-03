The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 72 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its verified website on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Nigeria has continued to report new cases of infections on a daily basis, despite the measures put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

It said that Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in country, recorded the highest number of confirmed cases, with 51 new infections.

Ogun and Kaduna States, as well as the FCT, recorded six, four and three new cases respectively.

Niger, Ondo and Plateau had two each, while Katsina and Oyo States had one each.

According to the NCDC, while there were 72 new confirmed cases, a death was recorded.

It stated that 441 patients COVID-19 patience were discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC urged individuals, who intend to visit Nigeria, to take a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR) test and have a negative result before embarking on the journey.

“Stay in self-isolation for seven days on arrival in Nigeria.

“Take another COVID-19 PCR test on day seven,” it advised. (NAN)