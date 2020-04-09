Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has apologised to Nigerians, particularly the people of Bauchi State, for an error it made on Wednesday, April 8th, in regard to figures of new cases in the state, which, it said, misled Nigerians.

The NCDC had reported two new confirmed cases in Bauchi on Wednesday, whereas the cases were not new cases but results of repeat tests.

A few days ago, the NCDC had made a similar reporting error for another state, which it later retracted and apologised for.

The Centre, in a tweet on Thursday night, said, “Yesterday (Wednesday), we erroneously reported two new cases in Bauchi State. But following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

“We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results.”