Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has certified Ogun State’s molecular laboratory, to boost the capacity of the state in its fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, made this known on Friday, while briefing journalists on the update on the activities of his administration towards combating the pandemic.

Abiodun, who expressed delight at the certification of the molecular laboratory located in Sagamu, earlier on Friday by the NCDC, said the facility would go a long way in helping Ogun increase its testing capacity.

According to him, the laboratory which was expected to take off in few days, would enable the state to carry out COVID-19 teats on 600 persons per day.

“It is note worthy to mention that the team from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) arrived today (Friday) to certify our molecular laboratory in Sagamu, this laboratory should be available for use in the next few days.

“This will further boost our testing capacity from the current 450 tests to 600 tests per day. We will continue to be guided by science and data which has allowed us to model the prevalence of the spread of the virus, anticipate and prepare accordingly”. The governor stated.

Abiodun, explained that the total new cases of COVID-19 in Ogun, in the last one week stood at 49, bringing the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 183.

He added that a new batch of 36 cases who had been successfully cared for at the state Treatment Centers, had been given a clean bill of health to rejoin their families, bringing the total number of discharged to 97.

“Cumulative number of discharged patients to date which is 97 or 53% of total positive cases is an improvement over the comparative figure of 59 or 44% of last week. We thank God that we did not record any new mortality from the virus in the last one week, though we have regrettably recorded a total number six mortalities. This leaves us with 80 active cases who are currently receiving care and treatment at our Treatment centers. I am pleased to report that the rate of recovery is encouraging and reassuring”. He added.

While noting that the level of compliance with the laid-down precautionary measures in the fight against COVID-19 was not yet at the desired level, the governor, however, declared that the eased lockdown of the state would continue for another one week till Sunday, May 31st.

He further stated that the window of relaxation from 7a.m to 5p.m daily would be on Monday, 25th May, Wednesday, 27th May and Friday, 29th May, pointing out that “the daily curfew from 8p.m to 6a.m and the ban on non-essential inter-state travel as directed by Mr. President still stand”.

Abiodun, who said 19 nationals from Togo and Ivory-Coast were intercepted after crossing into Ogun State, through illegal land border routes on Wednesday and had been quarantined at Idi-Iroko, pending repatriation back to their countries, urged the residents of the state to boost their immune system by ensuring regular intake of foods and vegetables that are rich sources of natural minerals such as Vitamin C, garlic, and ginger.