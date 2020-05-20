Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 284 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6, 677.

The total number of deaths as a result of the disease has hit 200.

NCDC in a tweet on Wednesday confirmed that Lagos led the table with 199 new cases, while Rivers had 26 cases. Oyo had 19 cases, while FCT and Borno had eight cases each.

Similarly, Plateau state had 7 cases, Jigawa 6 cases, Kano 5 cases, Abia 2 cases, while Ekiti, Delta, Kwara and Taraba states had one case each.

It said: “As at 11: 20pm, May 20th, there are 6, 677 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. No fewer than 1,840 patients have been discharged from different treatment centres, while 200 patients have died of the disease.”

Meanwhile, NCDC explained that on 18th of May, 8 new cases in Zamfara were erroneously announced. “It means that, as at 20th of May, Zamfara has recorded a total of 76 confirmed cases

“We apologise to Zamfara state government for the error and reiterate our commitment to accurate and transparent reporting of data.”