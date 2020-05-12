Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the number of cases to 4, 787.

It also confirmed that eight new deaths were recorded, thus, bringing the total number of deaths to 158.

NCDC, in a tweet, on Tuesday, confirmed that Lagos reported 57 new cases, Kano and kwara states had 27 and 10, respectively.

Similarly, Edo had 9 cases, Bauchi 8, Yobe 7, Kebbi and Oyo had 4 each, Katsina and Niger 3 each while Plateau, Borno, Sokoto, Benue had 2 cases each. Gombe, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, FCT and Rivers had a case each.

NCDC said: “As at 11: 50pm, 12th May, there were 4, 787 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Meanwhile, 959 patients have been discharged from the treatment facilities across the country, while 158 patients have died of the disease.