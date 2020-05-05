Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 148 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2, 950.
Five new deaths were also confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 98.
NCDC (@NCDCgov) Tweeted:
148 new cases of #COVID19;
43-Lagos
32-Kano
14-Zamfara
10-FCT
9-Katsina
7-Taraba
6-Borno
6-Ogun
5-Oyo
3-Edo
3-Kaduna
3-Bauchi
2-Adamawa
2-Gombe
1-Plateau
1-Sokoto
1-Kebbi
2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 481
Deaths: 98 https://t.co/0WhwE3fe4V https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1257803609032589314?s=20
