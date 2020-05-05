Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 148 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2, 950.

Five new deaths were also confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 98.

NCDC (@NCDCgov) Tweeted:

148 new cases of #COVID19;

43-Lagos

32-Kano

14-Zamfara

10-FCT

9-Katsina

7-Taraba

6-Borno

6-Ogun

5-Oyo

3-Edo

3-Kaduna

3-Bauchi

2-Adamawa

2-Gombe

1-Plateau

1-Sokoto

1-Kebbi

2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 481

Deaths: 98 https://t.co/0WhwE3fe4V https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1257803609032589314?s=20