Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 170 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2, 558.

It also confirmed two new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 87.

NCDC in a tweet on late on Sunday said that Lagos recorded 39 of the new confirmed cases while Kano had 29. Ogun had 24, Bauchi 18, Kaduna 15, FCT 12, Sokoto 12, Katsina 8, Borno 7, Nasarawa 3, Adamawa 2 and Oyo 1.

It said: “As at 12 midnight, May 3, 2020, there were 2, 558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria,” adding that “400 patients have been discharged while 87 have died of the disease.